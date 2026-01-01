Watcharr is an open-source watched list tracker that consolidates movies, TV series, anime, and video games into a single self-hosted library. Built with Go and SvelteKit, it pulls metadata from TMDB, IGDB, AniList, and Jikan so every entry arrives with posters, cast, and episode details without manual entry.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your viewing history, ratings, and friend activity off third-party services like Trakt or MyAnimeList. The bundled user authentication, Jellyfin and Plex sync, and lightweight SQLite storage make it suitable for solo trackers, households, and small communities alike.