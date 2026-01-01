Tracktor is an open-source web application for vehicle tracking and fleet management, designed to give individuals and small businesses full visibility over their vehicles and assets. It provides a clean, self-hosted dashboard for recording trips, managing vehicles, and monitoring fleet activity â€” without subscription fees or third-party data sharing.

Built on a lightweight Node.js stack with SQLite storage, Tracktor is easy to deploy and requires minimal resources. Your fleet data stays on your own server, giving you complete control over access, privacy, and retention. First-time visitors are prompted to register an admin account, making the initial setup seamless.