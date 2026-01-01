Deploy Snipe-IT in one click installation.
Free open-source IT asset management for tracking hardware, software licenses, and depreciation across your organization.
Choose a VPS plan for Snipe-IT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Snipe-IT
Snipe-IT is a powerful, open-source IT asset management system built on Laravel that helps organizations track hardware assets, software licenses, accessories, and consumables throughout their lifecycle. With over 13,000 GitHub stars, it provides enterprise-grade features including check-in/check-out workflows, depreciation tracking, warranty management, and comprehensive reporting â€” all without expensive licensing fees.
Self-hosting Snipe-IT on your VPS gives you complete ownership of sensitive asset and license data without recurring per-user or per-asset costs. The MariaDB-backed deployment scales from small teams to large enterprises, handling thousands of assets while maintaining fast queries for barcode scanning, reporting, and REST API integrations.
Key features of Snipe-IT
Asset Check-In/Out
Track exactly who has which asset at any time with a streamlined check-in and check-out workflow and automatic email notifications.
Licence Management
Manage software license keys, seat counts, and renewal dates to maintain compliance and prevent over- or under-licensing.
Depreciation Tracking
Calculate asset depreciation using straight-line or declining balance methods for accurate financial reporting and accounting.
Barcode and QR Codes
Generate and scan barcodes or QR codes for every asset, enabling fast physical audits and mobile-friendly inventory management.
REST API and Reporting
Export data to CSV or Excel and integrate with external systems through a full REST API for automation and business intelligence workflows.
Why run Snipe-IT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.