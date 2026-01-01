SnapOtter is a self-hosted image manipulation platform that combines a comprehensive editing toolkit â€” resize, crop, compress, convert, watermark, and more â€” with local AI capabilities including background removal, image upscaling, OCR, and photo restoration. All processing runs on your own server using CPU or GPU, so original files and results never pass through external services.

With support for 55+ input formats including 23 camera RAW formats and 14 output formats, SnapOtter handles everything from quick single-image edits to complex batch workflows built using its visual pipeline builder. A REST API with interactive Swagger documentation makes it straightforward to integrate image processing into any application or automation.