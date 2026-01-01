Slink is a self-hosted image sharing platform built around privacy, ownership, and transparency. Unlike commercial image hosts that scan uploads for advertising, claim broad license rights, or impose arbitrary content policies, Slink ensures you maintain complete control over your visual content â€” stored locally on your own server with no third-party access.

Self-hosting Slink on your VPS means your images never leave your infrastructure. Automatic EXIF metadata stripping removes GPS coordinates, device information, and timestamps from every upload, protecting privacy by default. With configurable compression, user approval workflows, and password policies, Slink provides a professional image sharing environment on your own terms.