Deploy Slink in one click installation.
Privacy-first self-hosted image sharing platform with automatic EXIF stripping and configurable compression.
Choose a VPS plan for Slink
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Slink
Slink is a self-hosted image sharing platform built around privacy, ownership, and transparency. Unlike commercial image hosts that scan uploads for advertising, claim broad license rights, or impose arbitrary content policies, Slink ensures you maintain complete control over your visual content â€” stored locally on your own server with no third-party access.
Self-hosting Slink on your VPS means your images never leave your infrastructure. Automatic EXIF metadata stripping removes GPS coordinates, device information, and timestamps from every upload, protecting privacy by default. With configurable compression, user approval workflows, and password policies, Slink provides a professional image sharing environment on your own terms.
Key features of Slink
EXIF Metadata Stripping
Automatically removes GPS coordinates, device information, and timestamps from every uploaded image to protect privacy by default.
Configurable Compression
Set compression quality and upload size limits to balance image fidelity with storage efficiency for your specific use case.
User Management
Optional approval workflows and configurable password strength policies let you control who can upload and share images.
Local Storage
All images are stored directly on your VPS â€” no cloud buckets, no third-party CDNs, no external dependencies for your content.
Unique Shareable URLs
Each upload receives a unique URL for simple sharing, giving recipients direct access without requiring accounts or app installs.
Why run Slink on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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