Deploy Shadowbroker in one click installation.
Open-source real-time OSINT platform aggregating 60+ live global intelligence feeds — aircraft, ships, satellites, and more — into one map.
Choose a VPS plan for Shadowbroker
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What you can build with Shadowbroker
Shadowbroker is an open-source OSINT geospatial intelligence platform that aggregates over 60 real-time global data feeds into a single interactive map interface. It brings together private and commercial aircraft positions, maritime vessel movements, active satellite passes, conflict zones, GPS jamming events, seismic activity, CCTV cameras, and mesh radio networks — publicly available data that is rarely aggregated in one place. An optional AI agent layer lets you connect a language model to parse feeds and surface correlations that aren't visible by looking at individual data layers.
Self-hosting Shadowbroker on a VPS gives your team a persistent, shared intelligence dashboard with no usage analytics, no third-party data sharing, and full control over which feeds and API integrations are enabled.
Key features of Shadowbroker
60+ live data feeds
Aggregate aircraft positions, maritime vessels, satellite passes, conflict zones, GPS jamming events, and seismic data from over 60 sources without switching between tools.
Aircraft & vessel tracking
Monitor private jets, commercial flights, and maritime vessels in real time using OpenSky OAuth2 and AIS stream integrations for global coverage.
AI agent layer
Connect a language model to parse live feeds and surface previously unseen correlations across geospatial data layers automatically.
Conflict & threat overlays
Visualize active conflict zones, GPS jamming events, wildfire fronts, and emergency alerts on the same map as air and sea traffic.
Self-hosted intelligence
Keep all intelligence data on your own VPS with no SaaS subscriptions, no usage analytics, and no third-party platforms receiving your queries.
Why run Shadowbroker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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