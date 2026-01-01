Fleetbase is an open-source logistics and transport management platform that turns a single deployment into a complete operations backend â€” order management, driver dispatch, route planning, live vehicle tracking, and customer notifications. Its modular architecture, built around installable extensions such as Fleet-Ops, Storefront, and Pallet, lets teams run delivery, on-demand, warehousing, and field-service workflows on one shared identity, permission, and API layer.

Self-hosting Fleetbase on your own VPS keeps customer addresses, driver locations, and order history inside infrastructure you control, avoids per-seat pricing as fleets grow, and gives developers direct access to the REST API, socket events, and webhooks needed to build custom driver or customer apps.