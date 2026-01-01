Build your brand with a .tickets domain
About the .tickets domain
What is a .tickets domain?
.tickets is a generic top-level domain for ticketing-related sites. It’s open to anyone, but the registry is managed with policies and some names may be reserved or restricted.
Who is a .tickets domain for?
A .tickets domain works well for event organizers, venues, ticket sellers, and fan communities that want a clear, memorable web address for ticket sales, listings, or event access.
Why choose a .tickets domain?
A .tickets domain helps visitors understand your offering at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It also supports clear, consistent use across your website, emails, and promotions as your business grows.