Build your brand with a .storage domain

A$ 1,089.09 /yrA$ 752.19 /1st year
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For first year
.storage

Why a .storage domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .storage domain

What is a .storage domain?

.storage is a generic top-level domain for storage-related businesses and services. It has no standard public registration restrictions, so it’s generally used for data storage, cloud, backup, and infrastructure brands.

Who is a .storage domain for?

A .storage domain works well for cloud storage providers, backup services, IT teams, and data management projects that want a clear, professional web address. It’s a practical fit for secure file handling and organized digital infrastructure.

Why choose a .storage domain?

A .storage domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, improving recognition and trust across your online presence. It offers a practical, memorable option for websites, email, and long-term brand growth.

Domain information for .storage

TLD
.storage
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.storage domain FAQs

What does a .storage domain mean?

A .storage domain is usually read as a site about storage services, products, or information. It was created as a generic web address, and today it is commonly used by storage businesses and related projects.

Is a .storage domain trusted?

Yes. .storage is a valid top-level domain with an official registry and it works in normal browsers, email, and search engines. Like any domain, trust also depends on the website owner and security setup.

Is a .storage a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about storage, warehousing, cloud storage, or similar topics. Search engines treat .storage the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .storage domain or .com domain?

Choose .storage if you want a name that matches your service and says what your site is about. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and a better chance that people will type it first.

Who can register a .storage domain?

Anyone can register a .storage domain. It is open to the public and does not require proof of industry membership or location.

Are there restrictions on .storage domains?

There are no special eligibility restrictions, but standard domain rules still apply. Some names may be reserved by the registry, and the name must follow normal DNS rules such as allowed characters and length.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs A$ 752.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 1,089.09/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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