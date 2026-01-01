Build your brand with a .skin domain

A$ 27.59 /yrA$ 2.89 /1st year
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For first year
.skin

About the .skin domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .skin domain

What is a .skin domain?

.skin is a generic top-level domain for skin care and beauty brands, professionals, and related communities. It has no public registration eligibility limits, but follows ICANN registry rules.

Who is a .skin domain for?

A .skin domain works well for dermatology clinics, skincare brands, cosmetic professionals, and wellness blogs that want a clear, relevant online identity. It’s a practical fit for both small practices and growing businesses.

Why choose a .skin domain?

A .skin domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming across web, email, and marketing, helping your online presence stay consistent as it grows.

Domain information for .skin

TLD
.skin
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.skin domain FAQs

What does a .skin domain mean?

A .skin domain is usually read as a skin-related web address. It’s commonly used by skincare brands, clinics, beauty creators, and content about skin care or treatments.

Is a .skin domain trusted?

Yes. .skin is a valid top-level domain in the global DNS, and IANA lists it with an official registry and WHOIS service. It works like other standard domains in browsers, email, and search.

Is a .skin a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about skincare, skin health, or beauty content. Search engines treat .skin and .com equally for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .skin domain or .com domain?

Choose .skin if you want an address that clearly matches your topic or audience. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or if your preferred name is available there.

Who can register a .skin domain?

Anyone can register a .skin domain. The registry describes it as an open namespace, so it is not limited to a specific country, profession, or organization.

Are there restrictions on .skin domains?

Yes, like most domains, the name must follow standard domain rules and use allowed characters. Some names may also be reserved by the registry or unavailable if already registered.

How much does a .skin domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .skin domain costs A$ 2.89 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 27.59/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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