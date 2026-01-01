Build your brand with a .ceo domain
About the .ceo domain
What is a .ceo domain?
.ceo is a generic top-level domain originally intended for executives and business leaders. It is open for general registration, with no special eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .ceo domain for?
A .ceo domain works well for executives, founders, consultants, and leadership brands who want a clear, professional identity online. It’s a practical fit for personal sites, company profiles, and executive portfolios.
Why choose a .ceo domain?
A .ceo domain helps visitors quickly identify a leadership-focused site and gives your brand a clear, professional online address. It can support stronger recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.