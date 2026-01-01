Build your brand with a .baby domain

A$ 108.89 /yrA$ 2.89 /1st year
Save 97%
For first year
.baby

About the .baby domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .baby domain

What is a .baby domain?

.baby is a generic top-level domain for baby-related brands, products, and communities. It’s open for general registration, but the name is most useful for parenting, childcare, or infant-focused sites.

Who is a .baby domain for?

A .baby domain works well for parents, baby brands, pediatric clinics, and family bloggers who want a clear, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for products, advice, and community sites.

Why choose a .baby domain?

A .baby domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports a clear online identity for websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .baby

TLD
.baby
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

A$ 30.79A$ 15.39 /1st yr

.au

Establish your online presence with this domain.

A$ 24.59A$ 0.01 /1st yr

.shop

Show your clients you do business in the .shop.

A$ 53.79A$ 1.59 /1st yr

.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

A$ 104.59A$ 49.19 /1st yr

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

A$ 24.59A$ 3.09 /1st yr

.info

Show your clients you do business in the .info.

A$ 44.59A$ 4.59 /1st yr

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency in a specific field or emphasi...

A$ 44.59A$ 4.59 /1st yr

.com.au

Establish your online presence with this domain.

A$ 21.59A$ 13.89 /1st yr

.baby domain FAQs

What does a .baby domain mean?

A .baby domain is a web address ending in .baby. It’s commonly used for baby-related brands, products, parenting sites, and personal projects. The original purpose was to signal a clear topic, which still helps users understand the site fast.

Is a .baby domain trusted?

Yes. .baby is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website’s content, security, and ownership, not just the extension.

Is a .baby a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about babies, parenting, maternity, or related products. Search engines treat .baby the same as other domain endings for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .baby domain or .com domain?

Choose .baby if you want a name that clearly matches a baby-focused topic and your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, more general web address.

Who can register a .baby domain?

Anyone can register a .baby domain. There are no special eligibility requirements, so individuals, businesses, and organizations can all apply for one.

Are there restrictions on .baby domains?

Yes, like most domains, .baby names must follow standard registry rules. The name cannot be too long or use invalid characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry.

How much does a .baby domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .baby domain costs A$ 2.89 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 108.89/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.