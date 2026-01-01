Build your brand with a .audio domain

A$ 217.79 /yrA$ 150.99 /1st year
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For first year
.audio

About the .audio domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .audio domain

What is a .audio domain?

.audio is a generic top-level domain for audio-related sites, like music, podcasts, and sound services. It has no general registration restrictions, so it’s open for broader use.

Who is a .audio domain for?

A .audio domain works well for podcasters, music creators, sound designers, and audio tech projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for portfolios, studios, and media brands.

Why choose a .audio domain?

A .audio domain helps people understand your site’s focus right away, which can improve clarity and recall. It also gives your web address and email a neat, consistent fit for long-term use across marketing and communications.

Domain information for .audio

TLD
.audio
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.audio domain FAQs

What does a .audio domain mean?

.audio is a generic top-level domain linked to sound, music, podcasts, and audio services. Today, it is usually read as a clear category signal for content or brands related to audio.

Is a .audio domain trusted?

Yes. .audio is a valid top-level domain and works in standard browsers, email systems, and search engines. It is run under the DNS root like other official extensions.

Is a .audio a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about music, podcasts, sound production, or audio tools. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .audio domain or .com domain?

Choose .audio if you want a name that matches a sound-focused brand or if the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want broader everyday recognition.

Who can register a .audio domain?

Anyone can register a .audio domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership, location, or industry requirements.

Are there restrictions on .audio domains?

Yes, there are standard domain name rules. The name must use supported characters, stay within length limits, and avoid reserved or invalid labels set by the registry.

How much does a .audio domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .audio domain costs A$ 150.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 217.79/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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