Create a link in bio with a custom domain

Look professional everywhere you share your link — no generic URLs, just your brand
Choose a domain and get your branded link-in-bio page from A$ 3.09/month
Create a link in bio with a custom domain

One link. One custom domain. Ready to use.

Your link, your brand

Your link in bio uses your own domain, so your brand stays visible and easy to recognize wherever you share it.

Everything set up for you

We connect your domain and link in bio automatically, so you can start sharing without worrying about setup.

Built to grow with you

Start with a simple link in bio, then turn your domain into a website, store, or email as you grow.

Set up your link in bio in minutes

1. Choose your domain

1. Choose your domain

Pick a domain for your link in bio. This is the link you’ll share across your social profiles.

2. Bundle link in bio with your domain

Add the link in bio tool during checkout. Many domains are discounted when bundled, and we set everything up for you automatically.

3. Add your links and share

Add your social profiles, products, or pages in one place. Update your links anytime and share your link in bio across your channels.

Why buy domain names at Hostinger?

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.

Find more about domains
Trusted domain registrar

Privacy

When you register a domain, your contact details may appear in public RDAP/WHOIS records. For supported extensions, Hostinger automatically includes free privacy protection to keep your personal information hidden from third parties.
Privacy

24/7 support

Our agents are always available on live chat or email, responding in less than 3 minutes on average. You won’t have trouble communicating either, with agents fluent in 8+ languages.
24/7 support

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.

Quick setup, easy management

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.

Find more about domains
Trusted domain registrar

Privacy

When you register a domain, your contact details may appear in public RDAP/WHOIS records. For supported extensions, Hostinger automatically includes free privacy protection to keep your personal information hidden from third parties.
Privacy

24/7 support

Our agents are always available on live chat or email, responding in less than 3 minutes on average. You won’t have trouble communicating either, with agents fluent in 8+ languages.
24/7 support

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.

Quick setup, easy management

Choose from the most popular domains

.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

A$ 30.79A$ 15.39 /1st yr

.au

Establish your online presence with this domain.

A$ 24.59A$ 0.01 /1st yr

.shop

Show your clients you do business in the .shop.

A$ 53.79A$ 1.59 /1st yr

.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

A$ 104.59A$ 49.19 /1st yr

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

A$ 24.59A$ 3.09 /1st yr

.info

Show your clients you do business in the .info.

A$ 44.59A$ 4.59 /1st yr

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency in a specific field or emphasi...

A$ 44.59A$ 4.59 /1st yr

.com.au

Establish your online presence with this domain.

A$ 21.59A$ 13.89 /1st yr

Get a link in bio with your own custom domain

Link in bio with custom domain FAQs

What is a link in bio with a custom domain?

It's a single page that collects all your important links in one place and is accessed through your own domain. You use it as the one URL in your social bios, and update it whenever you have something new to share, without changing the link itself.

Why use a custom domain for your link in bio?

Using your own domain means your audience always clicks a link that belongs to you. Your URL stays consistent over time, even if you change tools or platforms, so you don't have to update your bio link everywhere.

How long does it take to set up?

Setup takes only a few minutes. You choose your domain, activate the link in bio tool, and start adding links right away. No manual configuration or technical steps are required.

Is this better than a free link in bio tool?

The main difference is ownership and flexibility. Free tools host your page on their domain and limit how far you can customize or expand. With your own domain, you can keep the same URL long term and build on it as your needs grow.

Can I customize how my link in bio page looks?

Yes. You can adjust the structure and appearance of your page, highlight specific links, and organize your content so visitors see what matters most first.

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