Cognee is an open-source AI memory engine that replaces brittle RAG pipelines with a real semantic layer. It ingests documents, conversations, images, audio, and database records, uses your chosen LLM to extract entities and relationships, and stores them as a connected knowledge graph alongside vector embeddings, so agents answer questions from linked facts instead of isolated text chunks.

A single API call handles ingestion, and search returns graph-aware results your applications and agent frameworks can consume directly. Running Cognee on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, embeddings, and the resulting graph on infrastructure you control, with PostgreSQL holding relational metadata and persistent volumes holding the vector and graph stores.