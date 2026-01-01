AiToEarn is an open-source AI content marketing agent that helps creators, one-person companies, and brands generate, schedule, and distribute content across Douyin, Xiaohongshu (Rednote), Kuaishou, Bilibili, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), Pinterest, and LinkedIn from a single interface.

Self-hosting AiToEarn on your own VPS keeps account tokens, generated media, and publishing analytics under your control, removes seat-based SaaS fees, and lets you integrate your own AI providers and Relay credentials for OAuth without registering as a developer on every platform.