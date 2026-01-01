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Calculator and converter app templates

Whether you need a personal finance calculator or want to boost your website engagement by offering useful tools to your visitors, start with customizable templates – and stop paying for tools you could build yourself.
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Financial
AI & creative tools
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Calculators & converters
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BMI calculator (clean)

BMI calculator (clean)

Calorie calculator (modern)

Calorie calculator (modern)

Percentage calculator (modern)

Percentage calculator (modern)

Percentage calculator (playful)

Percentage calculator (playful)

Price quote calculator

Price quote calculator

Profit margin calculator (playful)

Profit margin calculator (playful)

Temperature converter

Temperature converter

Time zone converter

Time zone converter

Unit converter

Unit converter

Word calculator and auto-complete writer

Word calculator and auto-complete writer

Hostinger templates FAQs

Calculator and converter app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that perform calculations, conversions, and estimations based on user input – from mortgage calculators and BMI tools to unit and temperature converters. They provide a starting structure that can be customized and powered by AI Builder built-in AI – no third-party accounts or technical setup required – to create your own calculator and converter tools.

Calculator and converter app templates can be used to build mortgage calculators, BMI trackers, calorie counters, profit margin calculators, price quote tools, unit converters, temperature converters, and more. They are suitable for personal use as well as for embedding useful tools into your website or building them for your clients.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Calculator and converter tools are among the most effective ways to boost engagement on an existing website – they give visitors a reason to stay longer and return. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can build and embed your own calculator tool without paying for third-party solutions.

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