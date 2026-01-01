Deploy Xibo CMS in one-click installation.
Open-source digital signage CMS for scheduling layouts and media across networks of displays from one central server.
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What you can build with Xibo CMS
Xibo CMS is a mature, fully open-source digital signage platform used to design layouts, organise media libraries, and schedule content across fleets of displays â€” from a single lobby screen to thousands of nationwide endpoints. The CMS handles users, permissions, campaigns, dayparting, and proof-of-play reporting, while lightweight Xibo Players running on Android, webOS, Tizen, Linux, or Windows render the content on screen.
Self-hosting Xibo CMS on your VPS keeps schedules, audience analytics, and media assets under your control with no per-display SaaS fees. This template ships the CMS with MySQL, the XMR message relay for real-time player control, Memcached for caching, and QuickChart for embedded charts â€” all wired together and exposed through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy with automatic HTTPS.
Key features of Xibo CMS
Layout designer
Build multi-zone layouts mixing images, video, web pages, RSS, tickers, and widgets using a drag-and-drop visual editor in the browser.
Scheduling and dayparting
Schedule campaigns by date range, time of day, day of week, recurrence, or priority â€” including geo-aware and event-triggered playback.
Display group management
Organise hundreds or thousands of screens into groups and tags, then push different schedules to each segment from one central console.
Real-time player control
The included XMR message relay pushes layout changes, screenshot requests, and commands to connected players the moment you publish.
Proof of play reporting
Capture per-display playback statistics for compliance and ad reconciliation, with reports exportable as CSV or rendered as charts.
Cross-platform players
Pair the CMS with free or licensed Xibo Players on Android, webOS, Tizen, Linux, and Windows to drive virtually any signage hardware.
Why run Xibo CMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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