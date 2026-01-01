An Otter Wiki is a lightweight self-hosted wiki that stores all pages in a Git repository and user data in SQLite — no separate database service required. Written in Python with a clean Bootstrap interface, it supports Markdown editing, file attachments, and a full page revision history backed by Git commits.

Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all wiki content under your control, with fine-grained access rules that can restrict reading and editing to registered or admin-approved users only. The single-container design means there is nothing to provision beyond a named volume and the container itself.