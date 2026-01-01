wger is an open-source fitness and workout tracker that combines a comprehensive exercise database, structured workout planning, nutrition tracking, and body-weight monitoring into one self-hosted Django application. It ships with a community-curated catalogue of thousands of exercises with descriptions, target muscles, and demonstration images, and it pairs with native iOS and Android mobile apps so athletes can log workouts and meals from the gym.

Self-hosting wger on your VPS keeps personal training data â€” workouts, body measurements, food logs, and progress charts â€” on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a fitness SaaS. The platform supports multiple users with private accounts, optional guest logins for trial use, and a comprehensive REST API for custom dashboards or third-party app integrations.