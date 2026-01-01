Deploy AirTrail in one-click installation.
Open-source personal flight journal to log, visualise, and analyse your aviation journeys on an interactive world map.
Choose a VPS plan for AirTrail
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AirTrail
AirTrail is an open-source personal flight tracking web app that lets you record every flight, visualise your routes on an interactive world map, and explore statistics about your travel history. It supports importing flight data from popular services like MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, and JetLog, making it easy to build a complete log from day one. Multi-user support lets each household member maintain a separate private flight journal on the same instance.
Self-hosting AirTrail on your own VPS keeps your travel history private and fully under your control, with no subscription fees and no third-party service retaining your data. The first user to register automatically receives owner-level access.
Key features of AirTrail
Interactive World Map
See every flight plotted on a world map with route lines connecting each origin and destination you have visited.
Flight History Imports
Import existing logs from MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, JetLog, and byAir to populate your history immediately.
Travel Statistics
Explore totals and breakdowns across distance flown, countries visited, airports used, airlines, and time spent in the air.
Multi-user Support
Share one AirTrail instance with family or travel companions — each user maintains their own private flight log and statistics.
Public Flight Sharing
Generate a shareable link so others can browse your interactive flight map without needing an account.
Why run AirTrail on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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