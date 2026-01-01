VueTorrent is an open-source Web UI replacement for qBittorrent, built with Vue 3 and Vuetify by an active community of contributors. It replaces the dated default qBittorrent interface with a fast, responsive single-page application designed to feel native on both desktop browsers and mobile devices, including installation as a Progressive Web App.

This deployment bundles VueTorrent with the LinuxServer qBittorrent image through an officially supported Docker mod, so a single container ships both the BitTorrent engine and the modern interface. Self-hosting on a VPS gives always-on seeding, datacentre bandwidth, and full compatibility with the arr automation stack through the standard qBittorrent WebAPI.