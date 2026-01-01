Airsonic Advanced is the actively maintained, community-driven fork of Airsonic — itself a free fork of Subsonic — focused on stable streaming of large personal music libraries. It transcodes on the fly to fit any device or bandwidth, indexes ID3 and folder-based libraries, and ships with a clean web player plus a Subsonic-compatible REST API supported by dozens of mobile and desktop clients.

Self-hosting Airsonic Advanced on your VPS keeps your music collection, listening history, and playlists on hardware you control — with no per-device caps, no subscription fees, and no streaming-service tracking.