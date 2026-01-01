Deploy Vince Analytics in one-click installation.
Privacy-friendly, self-hosted web analytics platform that is a drop-in replacement for Google Analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for Vince Analytics
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vince Analytics
Vince Analytics is a lightweight, self-hosted web analytics server built for individuals and small teams who want full control over their visitor data. It requires no external database, ships as a single binary, and stores everything locally â€” making it easy to operate on any VPS without complex setup.
Vince is compatible with Plausible Analytics tracking scripts, so you can migrate existing sites without changing your frontend code. It tracks page views, unique visitors, referrers, and custom events while remaining fully GDPR, CCPA, and PECR compliant â€” no cookies required.
Key features of Vince Analytics
No cookies required
Vince tracks visitors without cookies or personal identifiers, keeping your site fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and PECR out of the box.
Plausible-compatible scripts
Drop in the same tracking script used for Plausible Analytics and point it to your Vince instance â€” no frontend changes needed when migrating.
Zero external dependencies
The entire platform ships as a single binary with an embedded database, so there is nothing extra to install, configure, or maintain alongside it.
Unlimited sites and events
Add as many websites as your VPS resources allow and collect as many events as you need â€” there are no artificial plan-based limits.
Public and shared dashboards
Share analytics dashboards publicly or via unique password-protected links, giving stakeholders access without exposing your admin account.
Why run Vince Analytics on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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