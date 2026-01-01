Ackee is an open-source, Node.js-based analytics platform that runs entirely on your own server. It uses a multi-step anonymisation process to strip personally identifiable information from visitor data while still delivering meaningful insights into page views, referrers, session durations, and device types.

Unlike traditional analytics services that store your visitors' data on third-party infrastructure, Ackee gives you complete ownership of your traffic data. Its minimalist interface and centralised GraphQL API make it straightforward to monitor multiple websites and integrate analytics data into custom dashboards or reporting pipelines—without cookie banners or GDPR headaches.