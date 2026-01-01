Deploy Ubooquity in one click installation.
Self-hosted home server for ebooks and comics with a clean web reader and OPDS feed for mobile apps.
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What you can build with Ubooquity
Ubooquity is a free, cross-platform home server for e-books, comics, magazines, and PDFs. It scans your library folders, generates browsable thumbnails and metadata, and serves everything through a clean web reader that handles EPUB, CBZ, CBR, PDF, and more â€” plus an OPDS feed for mobile reading apps that prefer their own UI.
Self-hosting Ubooquity on a VPS keeps your reading library private and always available, with multi-user support, role-based access control, and a built-in browser-based comic reader optimised for full-screen page-flipping on desktops, tablets, and phones.
Key features of Ubooquity
Ebooks, comics, and PDFs
Single library combining ebooks (EPUB), comics (CBZ, CBR), and PDF documents, each with format-appropriate readers and viewers.
In-browser comic reader
Full-screen page-flipping comic reader with double-page mode, zoom, and bookmarks â€” built specifically for comics and manga.
OPDS feed for mobile apps
Standards-compliant OPDS endpoint integrates with iOS and Android reading apps like Chunky, Marvin, Aldiko, and others.
Multi-user access control
Per-user accounts with role-based permissions let households share a library while keeping reading lists, progress, and access scoped per member.
Automatic library scan
Background scanner picks up new files as you add them to the library volume, refreshing metadata and thumbnails without manual intervention.
Why run Ubooquity on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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