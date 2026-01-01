Up to 69% off for Tunarr

Deploy Tunarr with a one-click installation.

Build custom live TV channels from your Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby libraries with HDHomeRun emulation.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Tunarr with a one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Tunarr

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Tunarr

Tunarr turns the movies, shows, and clips already in your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby libraries into scheduled live TV channels that behave like a traditional cable lineup. Through a browser-based interface you programme time slots, build cyclic and block shuffles, insert mid-roll filler, and curate themed channels â€” then expose the result as an HDHomeRun-compatible tuner or an M3U playlist that any IPTV client can play.

As the modern successor to dizqueTV, Tunarr is rewritten on a faster server with a new web UI, native FFmpeg transcoding, and ongoing maintenance. Self-hosting Tunarr on a VPS keeps the tuner reachable from anywhere, runs your channels around the clock without tying up a home machine, and never touches the original files in your media servers.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Tunarr

Multi-source channels

Pull programmes from Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby into a single virtual channel without copying or re-encoding the underlying media files.

HDHomeRun emulation

Tunarr spoofs an HDHomeRun network tuner so Plex DVR, Jellyfin Live TV, Channels DVR, and other clients pick it up automatically.

Advanced scheduling

Program channels with time slots, random shuffles, block shuffles, and themed line-ups that can repeat for days or weeks at a time.

Mid-roll filler

Insert commercials, bumpers, or interstitials between programmes to recreate an authentic broadcast feel on every channel.

FFmpeg transcoding

Built-in FFmpeg pipelines convert and stitch programs on the fly, with optional hardware acceleration on supported GPUs.

M3U playlist output

Export every channel as an M3U playlist for playback in VLC, Kodi, Tivimate, and any other standards-compliant IPTV client.

Why run Tunarr on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

Select
Airsonic Advanced

Airsonic Advanced

Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API server

Select
AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.