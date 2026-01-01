Deploy Tunarr with a one-click installation.
Build custom live TV channels from your Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby libraries with HDHomeRun emulation.
Choose a VPS plan for Tunarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tunarr
Tunarr turns the movies, shows, and clips already in your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby libraries into scheduled live TV channels that behave like a traditional cable lineup. Through a browser-based interface you programme time slots, build cyclic and block shuffles, insert mid-roll filler, and curate themed channels â€” then expose the result as an HDHomeRun-compatible tuner or an M3U playlist that any IPTV client can play.
As the modern successor to dizqueTV, Tunarr is rewritten on a faster server with a new web UI, native FFmpeg transcoding, and ongoing maintenance. Self-hosting Tunarr on a VPS keeps the tuner reachable from anywhere, runs your channels around the clock without tying up a home machine, and never touches the original files in your media servers.
Key features of Tunarr
Multi-source channels
Pull programmes from Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby into a single virtual channel without copying or re-encoding the underlying media files.
HDHomeRun emulation
Tunarr spoofs an HDHomeRun network tuner so Plex DVR, Jellyfin Live TV, Channels DVR, and other clients pick it up automatically.
Advanced scheduling
Program channels with time slots, random shuffles, block shuffles, and themed line-ups that can repeat for days or weeks at a time.
Mid-roll filler
Insert commercials, bumpers, or interstitials between programmes to recreate an authentic broadcast feel on every channel.
FFmpeg transcoding
Built-in FFmpeg pipelines convert and stitch programs on the fly, with optional hardware acceleration on supported GPUs.
M3U playlist output
Export every channel as an M3U playlist for playback in VLC, Kodi, Tivimate, and any other standards-compliant IPTV client.
Why run Tunarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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