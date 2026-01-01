Tunarr turns the movies, shows, and clips already in your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby libraries into scheduled live TV channels that behave like a traditional cable lineup. Through a browser-based interface you programme time slots, build cyclic and block shuffles, insert mid-roll filler, and curate themed channels â€” then expose the result as an HDHomeRun-compatible tuner or an M3U playlist that any IPTV client can play.

As the modern successor to dizqueTV, Tunarr is rewritten on a faster server with a new web UI, native FFmpeg transcoding, and ongoing maintenance. Self-hosting Tunarr on a VPS keeps the tuner reachable from anywhere, runs your channels around the clock without tying up a home machine, and never touches the original files in your media servers.