Deploy TubeSync with one-click installation.
Automatically sync and download YouTube channels and playlists to your VPS like a PVR for online video.
Choose a VPS plan for TubeSync
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TubeSync
TubeSync is a self-hosted PVR-style tool for YouTube that monitors channels and playlists and automatically downloads new videos as they are published. It works like a DVR for online content, keeping your media library up to date without manual intervention.
Self-hosting TubeSync on a VPS means downloads run continuously in the background while your devices are off. It integrates with Plex and Jellyfin media servers, handles metadata and thumbnails automatically, and supports keyword filtering and quality cut-offs to save storage space.
Key features of TubeSync
Automatic channel sync
Monitor YouTube channels and playlists and download new videos automatically as soon as they are published.
Plex & Jellyfin integration
Downloaded videos are organised with proper metadata and thumbnails for seamless import into Plex or Jellyfin libraries.
Quality control
Set maximum resolution cut-offs and format preferences to balance video quality against available storage space.
Keyword filtering
Filter which videos to download based on title keywords, excluding content that doesn't match your interests.
Why run TubeSync on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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