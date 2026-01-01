Deploy TubeArchivist with one-click installation.
Self-hosted YouTube archiver that downloads, indexes, and streams your video collection from your own server.
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What you can build with TubeArchivist
TubeArchivist is a self-hosted YouTube archival platform that puts your video collection under your own control. It subscribes to channels, downloads videos automatically via yt-dlp, and indexes everything with Elasticsearch so you can search across titles, descriptions, subtitles, and comments. Videos are served through a built-in web player with watch history and progress tracking â€” no YouTube account or internet connection needed after download.
Unlike one-off download tools, TubeArchivist runs continuously in the background. It preserves metadata, thumbnails, subtitles, and comments alongside each video file, and integrates with Jellyfin and Plex for media server users who want their archive alongside other content.
Key features of TubeArchivist
Channel subscriptions
Subscribe to YouTube channels and automatically download new uploads on a schedule, keeping your archive up to date without manual intervention.
Full-text search
Elasticsearch indexes video titles, descriptions, subtitles, and comments so you can instantly find any video across your entire library by keyword.
SponsorBlock integration
Automatically skips sponsor segments, intros, outros, and filler during playback using community-sourced SponsorBlock data.
Jellyfin and Plex export
Companion plugins for Jellyfin and Plex let you browse your TubeArchivist library directly inside your existing media server.
Subtitle archival
Downloads and indexes subtitles for every archived video, enabling keyword search within spoken content across your whole collection.
Comment archival
Optionally archives the full comment thread for each video alongside the media file, preserving community context that YouTube may remove.
Why run TubeArchivist on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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