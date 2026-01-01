Deploy TeslaMate in one-click installation.
Self-hosted data logger for your Tesla that records every drive, charge, and trip stat with beautiful Grafana dashboards.
Choose a VPS plan for TeslaMate
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TeslaMate
TeslaMate is an open-source data logger for Tesla owners that connects to the Tesla API, polls your car's telemetry continuously, and stores every drive, charge, software update, and idle event in a PostgreSQL database. Built around a clean Phoenix web app and a dedicated Grafana instance with two dozen pre-built dashboards, it gives you historical insight into efficiency, battery degradation, charging costs, and driving habits that the Tesla app doesn't expose.
Self-hosting TeslaMate on your VPS keeps every kilometre of driving data private â€” no third-party analytics service ingesting your trip locations, charging history, or wake-up patterns. The bundled PostgreSQL, Grafana, and MQTT broker run entirely on your VPS, and you sign in to TeslaMate once with your Tesla account to start collecting data.
Key features of TeslaMate
Drive and charge logging
Continuous polling captures every drive, charging session, software update, and parked event with precise start and end timestamps and locations.
Pre-built Grafana dashboards
Two dozen dashboards visualise efficiency, range, charging costs, tyre wear and battery degradation out of the box â€” no Grafana setup required.
Trip and address resolution
Reverse-geocoding turns raw GPS coordinates into named addresses so trip history shows you actual place names, not coordinates.
Battery health tracking
Long-term battery degradation graphs and projected capacity loss help you make informed decisions about replacement or warranty claims.
Charging cost reports
Configure tariffs per location to calculate exact charging costs per session, monthly bill estimates, and savings vs petrol.
MQTT integration
Live car state published over MQTT integrates with Home Assistant, openHAB, or any home automation platform that speaks MQTT.
Why run TeslaMate on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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