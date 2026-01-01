Deploy Stump in one-click installation.
Self-hosted comic book, manga, and ebook server with OPDS support, e-reader sync, and a built-in web reader.
Choose a VPS plan for Stump
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Stump
Stump is a fast, open-source media server for comics, manga, and ebooks built in Rust. It organises your EPUB, PDF, CBZ, and CBR libraries into a browsable web interface with a built-in reader, and exposes an OPDS catalogue so any compatible e-reader or app can stream your collection directly. Kobo and KoReader sync keep reading progress in sync across devices without manual bookmarks.
Self-hosting Stump on your VPS means your entire library is accessible from any device, anywhere, without uploading files to a third-party cloud service. The Rust-based server runs on minimal resources, making it practical even on entry-level VPS plans.
Key features of Stump
EPUB, PDF, CBZ/CBR support
Read comics, manga, PDFs, and ebooks directly in the browser with a responsive built-in reader optimised for each format.
OPDS catalogue support
Expose your library via OPDS and OPDS Page Streaming so any compatible app â€” Moon+ Reader, Kybook, Panels â€” can browse and stream your collection.
Kobo and KoReader sync
Sync reading progress and bookmarks with Kobo e-readers and KoReader automatically, keeping your position consistent across all devices.
Granular access control
Manage multiple user accounts with role-based permissions, controlling which libraries each user can access and what they can modify.
Collections and reading lists
Organise series into collections and curate ordered reading lists to guide readers through multi-volume runs or crossover arcs.
Why run Stump on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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