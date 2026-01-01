Deploy Starbase 80 in one click installation.
A lightweight, fast server homepage for organizing links to your self-hosted containers and services.
Choose a VPS plan for Starbase 80
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Starbase 80
Starbase 80 is a minimal, lightning-fast server start page for Docker environments. It renders a fully static HTML homepage from a simple JSON configuration file, with zero JavaScript in the browser â€” pages load instantly with no framework overhead. Customize the appearance with environment variables controlling the title, logo, background colors, dark mode, and link behavior.
Unlike integration-heavy dashboards, Starbase 80 requires no API tokens, no network access to your containers, and no ongoing maintenance â€” just a JSON file with your links and icons. It supports Dashboard Icons, Material Design icons, and selfh.st icons out of the box, making it easy to build a polished, branded homepage for any self-hosted setup.
Key features of Starbase 80
Instant page loads
Starbase 80 emits pure static HTML with no client-side JavaScript, so your homepage loads in milliseconds regardless of server load.
JSON-driven config
Define all your services, categories, icons, and links in a single config.json file â€” no database, no UI editor, no migrations.
Rich icon support
Use Dashboard Icons, Material Design icons, or selfh.st icons by name, or serve your own image files from a bind-mounted folder.
Dark mode built in
Automatic OS-aware dark mode with configurable background colors for both light and dark themes using Tailwind color values or hex codes.
Zero container access
No Docker socket required and no API integrations â€” Starbase 80 is a pure link launcher with no read access to your running containers.
Why run Starbase 80 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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