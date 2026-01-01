Deploy Apollo in one-click installation.
Real-time collaborative genome annotation editor built for distributed biological research teams.
Choose a VPS plan for Apollo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apollo
Apollo is the leading open-source platform for community-driven genome annotation, developed by the Generic Model Organism Database (GMOD) project. Built around a JBrowse-powered viewer, it lets curators across institutions edit gene models, transcripts, and features on shared reference genomes simultaneously — with every change tracked, attributed, and instantly visible to collaborators.
Self-hosting Apollo on your own VPS keeps proprietary annotation data inside your infrastructure rather than on third-party servers. Research labs, consortia, and biotech teams get a single authoritative annotation database, granular per-organism permissions, and a curation history they fully own — without sharing sensitive genomic data externally.
Key features of Apollo
Real-time co-editing
Multiple curators edit the same genome simultaneously with changes broadcast instantly through WebSocket-based synchronisation.
JBrowse-powered viewer
Built on the JBrowse genome browser, giving curators familiar track navigation, search, and sequence visualisation out of the box.
Per-organism permissions
Granular role-based access lets administrators assign read, write, or admin rights per organism and per user group.
Annotation history
Every transcript edit, comment, and feature change is logged with author and timestamp, supporting full audit and undo workflows.
GFF3 and FASTA import
Load reference genomes and existing annotations through standard bioinformatics formats with no proprietary conversion required.
Why run Apollo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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