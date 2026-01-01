Crafty Controller is an open-source web GUI for managing Minecraft Java and Bedrock servers from a single dashboard. It replaces juggling SSH sessions and screen tabs with per-server live consoles, a built-in file manager, scheduled tasks, and one-click backups — all wrapped in a clean web interface with multi-user role-based access.

Self-hosting Crafty on your VPS keeps full ownership of your worlds, plugin configurations, and player data on hardware you control. You can spin up new servers from popular jar types — vanilla, Paper, Spigot, Forge, and Bedrock — without leaving the browser, and share scoped administration with friends or moderators using granular permissions.