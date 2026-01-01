Deploy Songloft in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal music server with Subsonic-compatible API, JS plugin sandbox, and a built-in web player.
Choose a VPS plan for Songloft
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Songloft
Songloft is a lightweight personal music server written in Go that scans your local library, extracts cover art and metadata from MP3, FLAC, WAV, APE, OGG, and M4A files, and streams everything through a built-in web interface or any Subsonic-compatible client. A QuickJS plugin sandbox extends the server with custom audio sources, metadata providers, and device control without recompiling the binary.
Self-hosting Songloft keeps your music collection, listening history, and JWT-authenticated sessions entirely on your VPS â€” no telemetry, no third-party analytics, and no rotating commercial catalogue deciding what stays available. The CGO-free binary runs comfortably on low-power hardware while still handling on-the-fly transcoding and multi-device sessions.
Key features of Songloft
Subsonic API support
Connect any Subsonic-compatible mobile or desktop client and stream your library without being locked into a single official app.
JS plugin sandbox
QuickJS-based plugins with a permission model and hot reload let you add custom audio sources, metadata providers, and device integrations.
Local library scanning
Automatic folder scanning extracts tags and cover art from MP3, FLAC, WAV, APE, OGG, and M4A files so your library stays current as you add tracks.
Built-in web player
A complete web frontend ships with the full image, giving you a browser-based player out of the box without deploying a separate client.
JWT authentication
Dual-token JWT auth with separate access and refresh tokens supports multi-device sessions and revocation per device.
REST API with Swagger
A documented REST API with built-in Swagger UI makes it easy to integrate Songloft with custom clients, automations, and dashboards.
Why run Songloft on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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