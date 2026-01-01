Sonarr is a comprehensive TV show collection manager and personal video recorder for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new episode releases, automatically downloads them through your preferred download client, and organises the resulting files with consistent naming â€” all without manual intervention. As a core member of the arr suite, Sonarr integrates seamlessly with Radarr, Prowlarr, and media servers like Plex and Jellyfin.

Deploying Sonarr on your VPS means it runs 24/7, catching new releases the moment they appear even when your home computer is off. Persistent storage protects your library configurations and quality profiles, while the REST API enables integration with request management tools to build a fully automated home media ecosystem.