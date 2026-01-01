Seerr is an open-source media request and discovery platform that unifies the best of Overseerr and Jellyseerr into a single application with native support for Jellyfin, Plex, and Emby. Users browse for movies and TV shows, submit requests, and administrators approve them through a clean dashboard â€” while Sonarr and Radarr handle the actual downloading automatically.

Self-hosting Seerr keeps media server credentials and API keys within your own infrastructure while giving family and friends a polished way to request content without direct access to your automation tools. The 24/7 availability of VPS deployment ensures request submissions and notifications work reliably regardless of whether your home network is online.