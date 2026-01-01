SeaweedFS is an open-source distributed file system with over 24,000 GitHub stars, optimised for storing and retrieving large numbers of files efficiently. With a built-in S3-compatible API, it serves as a drop-in replacement for Amazon S3 in self-hosted environments â€” any tool or SDK built for S3 works with SeaweedFS without code changes.

Self-hosting object storage on your VPS eliminates per-request and per-GB costs of cloud providers while keeping data under your complete control. SeaweedFS handles everything from small user-uploaded images to large video files and backup archives, with replication and erasure coding available for data protection.