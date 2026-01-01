Deploy AList in one-click installation.
Self-hosted file list and WebDAV server that unifies dozens of cloud storage providers behind a single web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for AList
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AList
AList is an open-source file list programme that brings local storage and cloud drives together under one web interface. It supports more than 30 storage backends — including OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and many regional providers — letting you browse, preview, and download files from all of them without switching apps or signing in repeatedly.
Self-hosting AList on your own VPS keeps storage credentials and access policies under your control while exposing your files through a fast web UI and a fully compliant WebDAV endpoint. It is a practical way to consolidate scattered cloud accounts and shared drives into a single private gateway.
Key features of AList
Multi-storage backends
Mount over 30 providers — local disk, OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and more — into a single unified file tree.
WebDAV server
Expose every connected storage as a single read/write WebDAV endpoint that mounts cleanly in macOS, Windows, and mobile clients.
In-browser previews
Stream and preview images, video, audio, PDFs, Office documents, and code without downloading files first.
Fine-grained sharing
Generate password-protected share links with optional expiry so external recipients only see the files you choose.
Offline downloads
Integrate with aria2 or qBittorrent to fetch files from URLs and torrents directly into any mounted storage backend.
Why run AList on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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