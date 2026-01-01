AList is an open-source file list programme that brings local storage and cloud drives together under one web interface. It supports more than 30 storage backends — including OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and many regional providers — letting you browse, preview, and download files from all of them without switching apps or signing in repeatedly.

Self-hosting AList on your own VPS keeps storage credentials and access policies under your control while exposing your files through a fast web UI and a fully compliant WebDAV endpoint. It is a practical way to consolidate scattered cloud accounts and shared drives into a single private gateway.