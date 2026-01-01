Nightlio is a self-hosted mood logger and daily journal built as a free, privacy-first alternative to subscription apps like Daylio. Log moods on a five-point scale, attach Markdown-formatted journal entries, tag entries with customisable groups, and review patterns through calendar views, streak counters, and aggregate statistics â€” all from a responsive web interface that works on desktop and mobile browsers.

Running Nightlio on your own VPS keeps every mood entry and journal note in a local SQLite database under your control, with no advertising, no telemetry, and no risk of paywalls appearing between you and your own data.