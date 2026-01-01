MapStore is an open-source WebGIS product developed by GeoSolutions that lets teams create, save and share interactive maps, dashboards and immersive geostories in the browser. It speaks the full stack of OGC standards (WMS, WMTS, WFS, WPS, CSW, 3D Tiles) and integrates natively with GeoServer, MapServer, ArcGIS REST services, and any standards-compliant geospatial backend.

Built on OpenLayers, Leaflet and CesiumJS, MapStore unifies 2D and 3D viewers, a rich attribute table, charting widgets, and a context manager for tailoring map applications to different user groups. Self-hosting on a dedicated VPS keeps proprietary layers, basemaps and analytics under your control while avoiding the per-user pricing of hosted GIS platforms.