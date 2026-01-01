Deploy Many Notes in one click installation.
Open-source Markdown note-taking app with vaults, full-text search, and multi-user collaboration.
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What you can build with Many Notes
Many Notes is a self-hosted Markdown note-taking application that lets you organise your thoughts into vaults â€” flexible containers that keep related files together or separated, depending on how you prefer to work. Notes are stored both in a database and on the filesystem, giving you full ownership and portability of your content without lock-in to any proprietary format.
Beyond basic note-taking, Many Notes supports multiple users with authentication, vault sharing for team collaboration, real-time broadcasting, backlinks and tags for connecting related notes, and fast full-text search powered by Typesense. OAuth login via GitHub, Google, GitLab, and other providers makes access management flexible for individuals and teams alike.
Key features of Many Notes
Vault organisation
Group notes into separate vaults or keep everything in one â€” each vault is a portable directory giving you full control over your file structure.
Full-text search
Fast, typo-tolerant search powered by Typesense lets you find any note instantly across all your vaults.
Multi-user collaboration
Invite other registered users to access your vaults and collaborate on notes in real time with live-updating interfaces.
OAuth login support
Authenticate with GitHub, Google, GitLab, Azure, Slack, and other OAuth providers for flexible, password-free access management.
Rich Markdown editor
Advanced editor with automatic saving, templates, backlinks, tags, and PDF export keeps your writing workflow uninterrupted.
Progressive Web App
Install Many Notes as a PWA for a native app-like experience on desktop and mobile, including offline-friendly navigation.
Why run Many Notes on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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