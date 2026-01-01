Up to 69% off for Koffan

Deploy Koffan in one click installation.

Ultralight self-hosted shopping list app for couples and families with real-time sync, offline mode, and PWA install.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Â£4.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Koffan in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Koffan

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
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Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Koffan

Koffan is a self-hosted shopping list web application built for couples, families, and shared households. It syncs in real time between phones, tablets, and desktops over WebSockets, works offline as a Progressive Web App, and organizes products into custom sections with fuzzy auto-complete drawn from your own purchase history.

Self-hosting Koffan on a VPS keeps the household grocery list on infrastructure you control instead of a shopping SaaS. Written in Go with an embedded SQLite database, it runs in roughly 2.5 MB of RAM with a 16 MB disk footprint, ships with translations for thirteen languages, includes brute-force login protection, and exposes an optional REST API for automations, migrations, and integrations.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Koffan

Real-time sync

WebSocket-backed live updates keep every household member on the same list as items are added, checked, or edited.

Offline PWA

Install to your phone home screen and keep adding or checking off items with no connection â€” changes sync when back online.

Multiple lists

Create separate lists per store or purpose with custom icons, and reuse product sections like Dairy, Vegetables, or Cleaning.

Ultralight footprint

Written in Go on a SQLite backend â€” around 16 MB on disk and 2.5 MB of RAM, ideal for even the smallest VPS plan.

Smart auto-complete

Fuzzy search suggests products from your past shopping history and remembers which section each item belongs to.

REST API access

Optional API token unlocks programmatic access for automations, integrations, and migrating lists between instances.

Why run Koffan on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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