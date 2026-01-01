Deploy Decidim in one click installation.
Open-source participatory democracy platform for citizen consultations, participatory budgeting, and collaborative decision-making.
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What you can build with Decidim
Decidim is the participatory democracy framework originally built for the city of Barcelona and now used by national governments, regional councils, universities, and civic organisations across more than thirty countries to run referendums, participatory budgets, citizen assemblies, and policy co-creation processes online.
Self-hosting Decidim on your own VPS keeps citizen data, voting records, and deliberation history under your full sovereignty â€” never on a third-party SaaS â€” while giving you the full Ruby on Rails codebase under AGPL-3.0 to extend, audit, and federate with other Decidim instances.
Key features of Decidim
Participatory budgeting
Run multi-stage budget consultations where citizens propose, support, and vote on how public funds are allocated, with built-in voting rules and result publication.
Citizen assemblies
Organise deliberative processes with proposals, debates, meetings, and accountability tracking so every citizen contribution is traceable from idea to outcome.
Multi-tenant by design
Host multiple independent participation spaces â€” cities, departments, or organisations â€” on a single Decidim instance with isolated content and admins.
Auditable decisions
Every proposal, vote, and amendment is recorded in a transparent timeline that citizens, journalists, and oversight bodies can inspect at any time.
Open standards integration
SAML and OAuth single sign-on, REST and GraphQL APIs, and ActivityPub support let Decidim plug into existing civic identity systems and the wider fediverse.
Localised in 60+ languages
Ships translated for use by governments and grassroots organisations worldwide, with built-in tooling for translating content within each participation space.
Why run Decidim on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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