Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Gratis automatiska veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Malware Scanner
AI Assistant
60,90  kr /mån
Välj prenumeration
30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90  kr
60,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 132,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
1 vCPU-kärna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
Populärast
63% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90  kr
88,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 166,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
2 vCPU-kärnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90  kr
121,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 310,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
4 vCPU-kärnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90  kr
243,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 553,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
8 vCPU-kärnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 1
193,90  kr
60,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 132,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
1 vCPU-kärna
4 GB RAM-minne
50 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
4 TB bandbredd
Populärast
63% rabatt
KVM 2
238,90  kr
88,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 166,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
2 vCPU-kärnor
8 GB RAM-minne
100 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
8 TB bandbredd
69% rabatt
KVM 4
398,90  kr
121,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 310,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
4 vCPU-kärnor
16 GB RAM-minne
200 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
16 TB bandbredd
66% rabatt
KVM 8
719,90  kr
243,90  kr /mån
Välj plan
Förnyas för 553,90 kr/mån i 2 år. Säg upp när som helst.
8 vCPU-kärnor
32 GB RAM-minne
400 GB NVMe-diskutrymme
32 TB bandbredd

Varje plan har allt du behöver och mer

AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacenter över hela världen
Gratis veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Brandväggshantering
1 Gbps nätverkshastighet
Offentligt API
AI-webbterminal
Gratis domän i 1 år
AMD EPYC-processorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datacenter över hela världen
Gratis veckovisa säkerhetskopior
Brandväggshantering
1 Gbps nätverkshastighet
Offentligt API
AI-webbterminal
Gratis domän i 1 år

Alla planer betalas i förskott. Månadspriset återspeglar det totala planpriset delat på antalet månader i din plan.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jag är otroligt nöjd med Hostingers VPS-hosting! Deras upptid är av högsta klass, vilket gör att min webbplats fungerar smidigt. När jag än har behövt hjälp har deras tekniska supportteam varit snabba, kunniga och genuint hjälpsamma.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Allt går snabbt och smidigt med Hostinger, AI-chatboten + mänsklig chatt ifall AI inte kan lösa frågan. Och VPS-servern är helt enkelt grym, inga upp- och nedgångar. Tack till utvecklingsteamet och alla andra inblandade. Ni är grymma 🚀

Noel
Noel

Äntligen ett VPS-hostingföretag som håller hög kvalitet! Prisvärt. Utmärkt portal som respekterar användarnas tid. Smidiga säkerhetskopior. Bra support. Pålitligt. Känns stabilt.

Omkar
Omkar

Jag kontaktade Hostinger support efter att ha förlorat åtkomsten till min egenhostade n8n-instans och jag är superimponerad. Kodee och Mohammad från supportteamet var otroligt tålmodiga och noggranna.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Stort tack till Carla för att hon hjälpte mig med denna N8N-uppgradering på min Hostinger VPS. Professionell och kunnig, tusen tack Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS är helt enastående. Det fungerar alltid. Det är alltid snabbt och stabilt. Aldrig nere, kraschar aldrig.

Martin K
Martin K

Företaget är toppen, jag är väldigt nöjd med tjänsterna jag använder från dem. Inte lika dyra som vissa ställen med riktigt bra VPS-inställningar och prisplaner.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti

Prova riskfritt med vår 30-dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti. Se vår återbetalningspolicy för mer information.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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