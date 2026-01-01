Claude Code hosting
Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting
Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan
Fiecare plan are tot ce ai nevoie și alte lucruri în plus
Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting
Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider
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Totul funcționează bine și fără probleme cu Hostinger, de la chatul AI și până la chatul cu agenții, dacă AI-ul nu-ți poate rezolva problema. Aa, și VPS-ul lor e super rapid, fără variații prea mari. Mulțumesc echipei de dezvoltare și tuturor celor implicați. Țineți-o tot așa 🚀
În sfârșit o companie de găzduire VPS care-și face treaba bine! Preț bun. Portal excelent care respectă timpul utilizatorilor. Backupuri fără probleme. Asistență bună. Fiabil. Pare extrem de solid.
Am contactat asistența Hostinger după ce am pierdut accesul la instanța mea n8n găzduită în regie proprie și nu aș putea fi mai impresionat. Kodee și Mohammad din echipa de asistență au fost incredibil de răbdători și minuțioși.
Multe mulțumiri Carlei pentru că m-a ajutat cu acest upgrade N8N pe VPS-ul meu Hostinger. Profesionistă și competentă, mulțumesc încă o dată, Carla.
VPS-ul Hostinger este absolut remarcabil. Funcționează mereu. Este mereu rapid și stabil. Nu este niciodată nefuncțional, nu se blochează niciodată.
Compania se descurcă bine, sunt foarte mulțumit de serviciile specifice pe care le folosesc prin intermediul lor. Nu sunt la fel de scumpe ca alte locuri cu setări VPS și abonamente tarifare foarte bune.
VPS made easy with Kodee
Claude Code VPS FAQ:
What is Claude Code VPS hosting?
Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.
Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?
Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.
Does Claude Code require technical setup?
It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.
Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?
Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.
Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?
Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.