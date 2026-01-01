Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Backup-uri săptămânale automate gratuite
Scanner Malware
Asistent AI
5,49  € /lună
30 zile garanție necondiționată
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% reducere
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 11,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
1 nucleu vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
4 TB lățime de bandă
CEL MAI POPULAR
64% reducere
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 14,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
2 nuclee vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
8 TB lățime de bandă
69% reducere
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 27,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
4 nuclee vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
16 TB lățime de bandă
66% reducere
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 49,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
8 nuclee vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
32 TB lățime de bandă
69% reducere
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 11,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
1 nucleu vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
4 TB lățime de bandă
CEL MAI POPULAR
64% reducere
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 14,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
2 nuclee vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
8 TB lățime de bandă
69% reducere
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 27,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
4 nuclee vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
16 TB lățime de bandă
66% reducere
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /lună
Se reînnoiește la prețul de 49,99 €/lună pentru o perioadă de 2 ani. Poți anula oricând.
8 nuclee vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB spațiu de disc NVMe
32 TB lățime de bandă

Fiecare plan are tot ce ai nevoie și alte lucruri în plus

Procesoare AMD EPYC
Stocare SSD NVMe
Centre de date în întreaga lume
Backup-uri săptămânale gratuite
Gestionarea firewall-ului
Viteză de rețea de 1 Gbps
API public
Asistent AI susținut de MCP
Domeniu gratuit timp de 1 an
Procesoare AMD EPYC
Stocare SSD NVMe
Centre de date în întreaga lume
Backup-uri săptămânale gratuite
Gestionarea firewall-ului
Viteză de rețea de 1 Gbps
API public
Asistent AI susținut de MCP
Domeniu gratuit timp de 1 an

Toate planurile sunt plătite în avans. Tariful lunar reflectă prețul total al planului împărțit la numărul de luni din planul tău.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Sunt incredibil de mulțumit de găzduirea VPS de la Hostinger! Uptime-ul lor este constant la cel mai înalt nivel, menținând site-ul meu în funcțiune fără probleme. Ori de câte ori am avut nevoie de ajutor, echipa lor de asistență tehnică a fost rapidă, competentă și cu adevărat de ajutor.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Totul funcționează bine și fără probleme cu Hostinger, de la chatul AI și până la chatul cu agenții, dacă AI-ul nu-ți poate rezolva problema. Aa, și VPS-ul lor e super rapid, fără variații prea mari. Mulțumesc echipei de dezvoltare și tuturor celor implicați. Țineți-o tot așa 🚀

Noel
Noel

În sfârșit o companie de găzduire VPS care-și face treaba bine! Preț bun. Portal excelent care respectă timpul utilizatorilor. Backupuri fără probleme. Asistență bună. Fiabil. Pare extrem de solid.

Omkar
Omkar

Am contactat asistența Hostinger după ce am pierdut accesul la instanța mea n8n găzduită în regie proprie și nu aș putea fi mai impresionat. Kodee și Mohammad din echipa de asistență au fost incredibil de răbdători și minuțioși.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Multe mulțumiri Carlei pentru că m-a ajutat cu acest upgrade N8N pe VPS-ul meu Hostinger. Profesionistă și competentă, mulțumesc încă o dată, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

VPS-ul Hostinger este absolut remarcabil. Funcționează mereu. Este mereu rapid și stabil. Nu este niciodată nefuncțional, nu se blochează niciodată.

Martin K
Martin K

Compania se descurcă bine, sunt foarte mulțumit de serviciile specifice pe care le folosesc prin intermediul lor. Nu sunt la fel de scumpe ca alte locuri cu setări VPS și abonamente tarifare foarte bune.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30 zile garanție necondiționată

Încearcă fără riscuri datorită celor 30 de zile de garanție necondiționată. Consultă politica noastră de rambursare pentru detalii.

Google
Evaluare:
4.8/5
1,237
recenzii
HostAdvice
Evaluare:
4.6/5
2,432
recenzii
WpBeginner
Evaluare:
4.7
874
recenzii

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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