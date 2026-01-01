Simply choose the website design you like – you can preview it before you start editing.

Hostinger offers two types of website templates – Hostinger Website Builder and Horizons templates. Both are mobile-friendly, SEO-ready, and easy to customize and launch. The difference lies in how you edit them.

Hostinger Website Builder templates use a traditional drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to change fonts, adjust colors, and update images and text manually. AI tools, such as AI Writer, are also available to help speed things up.

Horizons templates follow a vibe coding approach. You can update text and images directly, and adjust fonts or color schemes by describing the changes to an AI agent, which will apply them for you.

Both approaches are beginner-friendly and make it easy to apply changes quickly – so simply choose the template that suits you best.

Once you’re happy with how your website looks, click Publish, and it will go live immediately.