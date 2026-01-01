Newsletter templates
Browse newsletter templates, then copy and paste the prompt in Reach to create your own
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Newsletter templates FAQs
What are newsletter templates?
Newsletter templates are example emails created with Reach. Use them as inspiration and reuse the prompt to generate your own newsletter.
Can I edit newsletter templates directly?
No, the templates shown here are examples. You can copy the prompt and create your own editable version in Reach.
What can I use newsletter templates for?
You can use newsletter templates for common email marketing use cases, such as promotions, updates, announcements, and regular newsletters.
Do I need design skills to use Reach?
No. Reach creates ready-to-use layouts you can customize without design experience.
Can I use these newsletter templates for commercial emails?
Yes. You can use the generated newsletters for business, marketing, and promotional emails.
Is Reach free to try?
Yes. You can try Reach for free and use the included welcome credits to test newsletter generation.
Can I use my brand colors and logo?
Yes. You can add your brand details in Reach to generate consistent, on-brand newsletters.