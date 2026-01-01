Recruitment and HR website templates

Yes. You can customize website templates by changing text, images, colors, layouts, and features to match your brand and goals. You can also add or remove pages and sections whenever you want. All templates are fully editable and require no coding or design experience.

Depending on the template you choose, the editing experience may differ. Some templates are created with Hostinger Website Builder, while others are built with Hostinger Horizons.

Templates built with Hostinger Website Builder use a drag-and-drop editor with built-in AI tools that help you create content and adjust layouts quickly.

Horizons templates follow a vibe-coding approach. Instead of manually dragging and dropping elements, you describe the changes you want and chat with AI, which applies the updates for you.

Both editors are beginner-friendly, so you can simply choose the template design you like and customize it to fit your needs.