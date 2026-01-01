WinterCMS is a free, open-source content management system built on the Laravel PHP framework. Originally forked from OctoberCMS, it combines a developer-friendly architecture with an intuitive backend that makes managing content straightforward for non-technical users. The CMS ships with a block-based editor, a flexible plugin ecosystem, and a themeable front-end that lets teams build and maintain sophisticated websites without sacrificing code quality.

Self-hosting WinterCMS on your own VPS gives you complete control over your data, eliminates per-site or per-user fees, and lets you customise every layer of the stack. This template pairs WinterCMS with a dedicated MySQL 8 database for reliable, production-ready persistence from day one.